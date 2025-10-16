FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Florida Bulls taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: South Florida: (-2222) | Florida Atlantic: (+1100)
  • Spread: South Florida: -21.5 (-112) | Florida Atlantic: +21.5 (-108)
  • Total: 73.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, South Florida is 5-1-0 this season.
  • South Florida is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • This season, four of South Florida's six games have go over the point total.
  • Florida Atlantic is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, four of Florida Atlantic's six games have hit the over.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (94%)

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

South Florida is favored by 21.5 points (-112 to cover) in this matchup. Florida Atlantic, the underdog, is -108.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

A total of 73.5 points has been set for the South Florida-Florida Atlantic matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

South Florida is the favorite, -2222 on the moneyline, while Florida Atlantic is a +1100 underdog.

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
South Florida40.71224.76758.86
Florida Atlantic32.85233.312258.86

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Check out even more in-depth South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic analysis on FanDuel Research.

