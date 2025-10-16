South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Florida Bulls taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

South Florida: (-2222) | Florida Atlantic: (+1100) Spread: South Florida: -21.5 (-112) | Florida Atlantic: +21.5 (-108)

South Florida: -21.5 (-112) | Florida Atlantic: +21.5 (-108) Total: 73.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 5-1-0 this season.

South Florida is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of South Florida's six games have go over the point total.

Florida Atlantic is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, four of Florida Atlantic's six games have hit the over.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (94%)

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

South Florida is favored by 21.5 points (-112 to cover) in this matchup. Florida Atlantic, the underdog, is -108.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

A total of 73.5 points has been set for the South Florida-Florida Atlantic matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Florida 40.7 12 24.7 67 58.8 6 Florida Atlantic 32.8 52 33.3 122 58.8 6

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

