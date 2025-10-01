South Florida vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

College football's Friday schedule includes the South Florida Bulls facing the Charlotte 49ers.

South Florida vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

South Florida vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 3-1-0 this year.

South Florida has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this year.

South Florida has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

Charlotte has one win against the spread this season.

Two Charlotte games (of four) have gone over the point total this season.

South Florida vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (90%)

South Florida vs Charlotte Point Spread

South Florida is a 27.5-point favorite against Charlotte. South Florida is -114 to cover the spread, and Charlotte is -106.

South Florida vs Charlotte Over/Under

South Florida versus Charlotte, on Oct. 3, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

South Florida vs Charlotte Moneyline

South Florida is the favorite, -4545 on the moneyline, while Charlotte is a +1600 underdog.

South Florida vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Florida 31.8 74 21.5 42 57.8 4 Charlotte 18.3 125 29.3 90 52.0 4

South Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 3, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

