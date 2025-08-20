2025 South Florida Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A glimpse at the South Florida Bulls' upcoming 2025 schedule shows an intriguing matchup against Miami (FL) on Sept. 13. Below, you can find the rest of the Bulls' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

South Florida 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Boise State Aug. 28 - Broncos (-6.5) 64.5 2 @ Florida Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Miami (FL) Sept. 13 - - - 4 South Carolina State Sept. 20 - - - 6 Charlotte Oct. 3 - - - 7 @ North Texas Oct. 10 - - - 8 Florida Atlantic Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

South Florida 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year (83), South Florida has the 27th-ranked schedule in college football.

According to their opponents' projected win total this season, the Bulls will be facing the 65th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

The Bulls will play seven games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

South Florida's schedule features eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (five against teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that picked up three or fewer wins).

South Florida Betting Insights (2024)

South Florida covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bulls and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 12 times last season.

South Florida won four of the five games it was the moneyline favorite last season (80%).

