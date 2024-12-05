South Alabama vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Salute to Veterans Bowl 2024
College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Alabama Jaguars taking on the Western Michigan Broncos.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
South Alabama vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: South Alabama: (-375) | Western Michigan: (+290)
- Spread: South Alabama: -10.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
South Alabama vs Western Michigan Betting Trends
- South Alabama is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
- As a 10.5-point or greater favorite, South Alabama has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- South Alabama has played 12 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
- Western Michigan is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Western Michigan has won once ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been seven Western Michigan games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.
South Alabama vs Western Michigan Point Spread
Western Michigan is the underdog by 10.5 points against South Alabama. Western Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and South Alabama is -110.
South Alabama vs Western Michigan Over/Under
The South Alabama-Western Michigan matchup on Dec. 14 has been given an over/under of 60.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
South Alabama vs Western Michigan Moneyline
South Alabama is a -375 favorite on the moneyline, while Western Michigan is a +290 underdog.
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|South Alabama
|34.8
|22
|25.3
|72
|58.5
|12
|Western Michigan
|29.4
|54
|31.4
|110
|54.7
|12
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Montgomery, Alabama
- Stadium: Cramton Bowl
