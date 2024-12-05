South Alabama vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Salute to Veterans Bowl 2024

College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Alabama Jaguars taking on the Western Michigan Broncos.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

South Alabama vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: South Alabama: (-375) | Western Michigan: (+290)

South Alabama: (-375) | Western Michigan: (+290) Spread: South Alabama: -10.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +10.5 (-110)

South Alabama: -10.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +10.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Alabama vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

South Alabama is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

As a 10.5-point or greater favorite, South Alabama has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

South Alabama has played 12 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Western Michigan is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Western Michigan has won once ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been seven Western Michigan games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

South Alabama vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Western Michigan is the underdog by 10.5 points against South Alabama. Western Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and South Alabama is -110.

South Alabama vs Western Michigan Over/Under

The South Alabama-Western Michigan matchup on Dec. 14 has been given an over/under of 60.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

South Alabama vs Western Michigan Moneyline

South Alabama is a -375 favorite on the moneyline, while Western Michigan is a +290 underdog.

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Alabama 34.8 22 25.3 72 58.5 12 Western Michigan 29.4 54 31.4 110 54.7 12

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Stadium: Cramton Bowl

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Alabama vs. Western Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.