South Alabama vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The South Alabama Jaguars will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves in college football action on Tuesday.

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Alabama: (-235) | Arkansas State: (+190)

South Alabama: -5.5 (-122) | Arkansas State: +5.5 (100)

South Alabama: -5.5 (-122) | Arkansas State: +5.5 (100) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

South Alabama has two wins against the spread this year.

South Alabama has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been four South Alabama games (of six) that hit the over this year.

Arkansas State has three wins in six contests against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more, Arkansas State has two wins ATS (2-1).

Arkansas State has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this year.

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (79.7%)

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Arkansas State is an underdog by 5.5 points against South Alabama. Arkansas State is +100 to cover the spread, and South Alabama is -122.

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Over/Under

A total of 57.5 points has been set for the South Alabama-Arkansas State game on Oct. 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Moneyline

South Alabama is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Arkansas State is a +190 underdog.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Alabama 25.0 80 31.7 121 53.3 6 Arkansas State 23.3 91 31.7 121 59.3 6

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

