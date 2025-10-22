SMU vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the SMU Mustangs and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

SMU vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SMU: (-144) | Wake Forest: (+122)

SMU: (-144) | Wake Forest: (+122) Spread: SMU: -2.5 (-124) | Wake Forest: +2.5 (102)

SMU: -2.5 (-124) | Wake Forest: +2.5 (102) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

SMU vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

SMU has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, SMU has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Two of six SMU games have gone over the point total this season.

Wake Forest has beaten the spread four times in six games.

Wake Forest has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Wake Forest has played six games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

SMU vs Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mustangs win (53.5%)

SMU vs Wake Forest Point Spread

SMU is favored by 2.5 points versus Wake Forest. SMU is -124 to cover the spread, while Wake Forest is +102.

SMU vs Wake Forest Over/Under

An over/under of 54.5 has been set for SMU-Wake Forest on Oct. 25, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

SMU vs Wake Forest Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for SMU vs. Wake Forest reveal SMU as the favorite (-144) and Wake Forest as the underdog (+122).

SMU vs. Wake Forest Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games SMU 34.1 35 22.6 55 58.5 7 Wake Forest 29.0 88 20.0 18 53.3 6

SMU vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

