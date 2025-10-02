SMU vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
The SMU Mustangs will take on the Syracuse Orange in college football action on Saturday.
SMU vs Syracuse Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: SMU: (-847) | Syracuse: (+590)
- Spread: SMU: -17.5 (-106) | Syracuse: +17.5 (-114)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
SMU vs Syracuse Betting Trends
- SMU has no wins against the spread this season.
- SMU has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites this season.
- One of three SMU games have hit the over this year.
- Syracuse has won twice against the spread this year.
- Of five Syracuse games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
SMU vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mustangs win (81.4%)
SMU vs Syracuse Point Spread
SMU is favored by 17.5 points versus Syracuse. SMU is -106 to cover the spread, while Syracuse is -114.
SMU vs Syracuse Over/Under
A combined point total of 58.5 has been set for SMU-Syracuse on Oct. 4, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
SMU vs Syracuse Moneyline
SMU is a -847 favorite on the moneyline, while Syracuse is a +590 underdog.
SMU vs. Syracuse Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|SMU
|34.8
|60
|26.5
|69
|62.8
|4
|Syracuse
|31.2
|34
|29.6
|118
|57.7
|5
SMU vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: University Park, Texas
- Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
