SMU vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The SMU Mustangs will take on the Syracuse Orange in college football action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SMU vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SMU: (-847) | Syracuse: (+590)

SMU: (-847) | Syracuse: (+590) Spread: SMU: -17.5 (-106) | Syracuse: +17.5 (-114)

SMU: -17.5 (-106) | Syracuse: +17.5 (-114) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

SMU vs Syracuse Betting Trends

SMU has no wins against the spread this season.

SMU has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites this season.

One of three SMU games have hit the over this year.

Syracuse has won twice against the spread this year.

Of five Syracuse games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

SMU vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mustangs win (81.4%)

SMU vs Syracuse Point Spread

SMU is favored by 17.5 points versus Syracuse. SMU is -106 to cover the spread, while Syracuse is -114.

SMU vs Syracuse Over/Under

A combined point total of 58.5 has been set for SMU-Syracuse on Oct. 4, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

SMU vs Syracuse Moneyline

SMU is a -847 favorite on the moneyline, while Syracuse is a +590 underdog.

SMU vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games SMU 34.8 60 26.5 69 62.8 4 Syracuse 31.2 34 29.6 118 57.7 5

SMU vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth SMU vs. Syracuse analysis on FanDuel Research.