SMU vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the SMU Mustangs facing the Boston College Eagles.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

SMU vs Boston College Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: SMU: (-420) | Boston College: (+330)

SMU: (-420) | Boston College: (+330) Spread: SMU: -10.5 (-110) | Boston College: +10.5 (-110)

SMU: -10.5 (-110) | Boston College: +10.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

SMU vs Boston College Betting Trends

SMU's record against the spread is 3-5-0.

As a 10.5-point or greater favorite, SMU has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Two of eight SMU games have gone over the point total this year.

Boston College is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

Boston College has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, six of Boston College's nine games have hit the over.

SMU vs Boston College Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mustangs win (80.9%)

SMU vs Boston College Point Spread

Boston College is a 10.5-point underdog against SMU. Boston College is -110 to cover the spread, and SMU is -110.

SMU vs Boston College Over/Under

The over/under for the SMU versus Boston College matchup on Nov. 8 has been set at 55.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

SMU vs Boston College Moneyline

Boston College is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while SMU is a -420 favorite.

SMU vs. Boston College Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games SMU 30.8 38 21.2 46 56.9 9 Boston College 24.9 78 33.3 130 52.7 9

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Stadium: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)

