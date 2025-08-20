2025 SMU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the No. 16 SMU Mustangs includes a showdown with Missouri State on Sept. 13. We outline the rest of the Mustangs' college football schedule below.

SMU 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 East Texas A&M Aug. 30 - - - 2 Baylor Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Missouri State Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ TCU Sept. 20 - - - 6 Syracuse Oct. 4 - - - 7 Stanford Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Clemson Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

SMU 2025 Schedule Insights

SMU is facing the 27th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total from last year).

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (64), the Mustangs have the 29th-easiest schedule in college football.

SMU is facing the 50th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Mustangs will see eight teams on their schedule this season that made a bowl game in 2024.

SMU has nine games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2024, including three teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.

SMU Betting Insights (2024)

SMU put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

Mustangs games went over the point total seven out of 13 times last season.

SMU won 80% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (8-2).

