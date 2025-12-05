NHL
Capitals vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5
The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks.
Capitals vs Ducks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (17-9-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-10-1)
- Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-137)
|Ducks (+114)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Capitals win (67.6%)
Capitals vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +168.
Capitals vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Capitals versus Ducks game on Dec. 5 has been set at 6.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Capitals vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Ducks moneyline has Washington as a -137 favorite, while Anaheim is a +114 underdog at home.