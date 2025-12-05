FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Ducks Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (17-9-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-10-1)
  • Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-137)Ducks (+114)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (67.6%)

Capitals vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +168.

Capitals vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Capitals versus Ducks game on Dec. 5 has been set at 6.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Capitals vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Capitals vs Ducks moneyline has Washington as a -137 favorite, while Anaheim is a +114 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup