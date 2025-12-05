Mammoth vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

The NHL slate on Friday includes the Utah Mammoth facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Mammoth vs Canucks Game Info

Utah Mammoth (13-12-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-14-3)

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-130) Canucks (+108) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (55.1%)

Mammoth vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -220 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +176.

Mammoth vs Canucks Over/Under

The Mammoth-Canucks matchup on Dec. 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Mammoth vs Canucks Moneyline

Utah is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!