NHL

Mammoth vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Friday includes the Utah Mammoth facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Mammoth vs Canucks Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (13-12-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-14-3)
  • Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-130)Canucks (+108)6.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (55.1%)

Mammoth vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -220 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +176.

Mammoth vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The Mammoth-Canucks matchup on Dec. 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Mammoth vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Utah is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

