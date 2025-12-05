Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: KUNP and FDSDET

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (17-5) are 6.5-point favorites against Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-13) Friday, December 5, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSDET. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -6.5 237.5 -230 +190

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (76.5%)

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Pistons have compiled a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 12 wins against the spread in 22 games this year.

This season, 11 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on 14 of 22 set point totals (63.6%).

At home, Detroit owns a better record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-5-0).

In terms of point totals, the Pistons hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total six times in 11 opportunities this season (54.5%). In road games, they have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

Portland has performed better against the spread at home (6-3-0) than on the road (6-7-0) this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (six times out of nine) than away (eight of 13) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham averages 27.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19 points, 11.5 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson averages 11.6 points, 6.1 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.6 points, 2.9 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Avdija averages 25.8 points, 7.1 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also sinking 47.4% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers receive 10 points per game from Donovan Clingan, plus 10.2 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Jerami Grant gets the Trail Blazers 19 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe provides the Trail Blazers 20.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Toumani Camara averages 12.9 points, 5.5 boards and 2.8 assists. He is sinking 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

