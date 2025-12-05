Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 5

There are two games on Friday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 18 Kentucky squaring off against No. 11 Gonzaga (at 7 p.m. ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

If you're looking for additional betting info for today in college basketball, we have you covered with odds for all the important matchups.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Gonzaga (63.30% win probability)

Gonzaga (63.30% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-5.5)

Gonzaga (-5.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: December 6

December 6 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Kentucky vs. Gonzaga with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!