Sharks vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Sharks vs Kraken Game Info

  • San Jose Sharks (17-15-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-14-6)
  • Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sharks (-114)Kraken (-105)6.5Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sharks win (52.4%)

Sharks vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Sharks. The Kraken are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +198.

Sharks vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sharks-Kraken on Dec. 20, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Sharks vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Kraken, San Jose is the favorite at -114, and Seattle is -105 playing on the road.

