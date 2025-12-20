NHL
Sharks vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Seattle Kraken.
Sharks vs Kraken Game Info
- San Jose Sharks (17-15-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-14-6)
- Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sharks vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sharks (-114)
|Kraken (-105)
|6.5
|Sharks (-1.5)
Sharks vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sharks win (52.4%)
Sharks vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Sharks. The Kraken are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +198.
Sharks vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sharks-Kraken on Dec. 20, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
Sharks vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Kraken, San Jose is the favorite at -114, and Seattle is -105 playing on the road.