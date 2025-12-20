Sharks vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Seattle Kraken.

Sharks vs Kraken Game Info

San Jose Sharks (17-15-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-14-6)

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sharks (-114) Kraken (-105) 6.5 Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sharks win (52.4%)

Sharks vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Sharks. The Kraken are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +198.

Sharks vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sharks-Kraken on Dec. 20, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Sharks vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Kraken, San Jose is the favorite at -114, and Seattle is -105 playing on the road.

