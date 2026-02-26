FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Sharks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the San Jose Sharks taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Sharks vs Flames Game Info

  • San Jose Sharks (27-24-4) vs. Calgary Flames (23-27-6)
  • Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sharks (-126)Flames (+105)6.5Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sharks win (54.5%)

Sharks vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Sharks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +205 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -260.

Sharks vs Flames Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sharks-Flames on Feb. 26, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Sharks vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while San Jose is a -126 favorite at home.

