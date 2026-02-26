FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Blues vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Blues vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

The St. Louis Blues are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blues vs Kraken Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (20-28-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-21-9)
  • Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-142)Kraken (+118)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kraken win (59.2%)

Blues vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blues. The Kraken are -220 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +176.

Blues vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Blues versus Kraken, on Feb. 26, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Blues vs Kraken Moneyline

  • St. Louis is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +118 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup