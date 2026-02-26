NHL
Blues vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26
The St. Louis Blues are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blues vs Kraken Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (20-28-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-21-9)
- Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-142)
|Kraken (+118)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (59.2%)
Blues vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blues. The Kraken are -220 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +176.
Blues vs Kraken Over/Under
- Blues versus Kraken, on Feb. 26, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Blues vs Kraken Moneyline
- St. Louis is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +118 underdog on the road.