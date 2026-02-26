FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

On Thursday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (36-15-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (38-14-4)
  • Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-162)Lightning (+134)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.3%)

Hurricanes vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Hurricanes are +144 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -178.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Lightning game on Feb. 26 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Lightning reveal Carolina as the favorite (-162) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup