Hurricanes vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26
On Thursday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Lightning Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (36-15-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (38-14-4)
- Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Lightning Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-162)
|Lightning (+134)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.3%)
Hurricanes vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Hurricanes are +144 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -178.
Hurricanes vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Lightning game on Feb. 26 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Lightning Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Lightning reveal Carolina as the favorite (-162) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+134) on the road.