FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Penguins vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Penguins vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

On Thursday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the New Jersey Devils.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Devils Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (29-15-12) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-28-2)
  • Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-144)Devils (+120)5.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (72%)

Penguins vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Penguins are +158 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -200.

Penguins vs Devils Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Penguins versus Devils matchup on Feb. 26 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Penguins vs Devils Moneyline

  • New Jersey is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -144 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup