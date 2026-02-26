NHL
Penguins vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26
On Thursday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the New Jersey Devils.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Penguins vs Devils Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (29-15-12) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-28-2)
- Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-144)
|Devils (+120)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (72%)
Penguins vs Devils Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Penguins are +158 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -200.
Penguins vs Devils Over/Under
- The over/under for the Penguins versus Devils matchup on Feb. 26 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Penguins vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -144 favorite at home.