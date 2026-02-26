FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Rangers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rangers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

  • New York Rangers (22-29-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (25-21-11)
  • Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-130)Flyers (+108)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Rangers win (60.7%)

Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -245 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +194.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Rangers versus Flyers game on Feb. 26 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The Rangers vs Flyers moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +108 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup