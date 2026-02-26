Rangers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

New York Rangers (22-29-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (25-21-11)

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-130) Flyers (+108) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (60.7%)

Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -245 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +194.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Flyers game on Feb. 26 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline

The Rangers vs Flyers moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +108 underdog on the road.

