Rangers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Rangers vs Flyers Game Info
- New York Rangers (22-29-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (25-21-11)
- Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN
Rangers vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-130)
|Flyers (+108)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (60.7%)
Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -245 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +194.
Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Flyers game on Feb. 26 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Flyers moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +108 underdog on the road.