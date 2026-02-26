NHL
Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (38-9-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-14-10)
- Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-156)
|Wild (+130)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (57.9%)
Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +152 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -192.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Wild on Feb. 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -156 favorite at home.