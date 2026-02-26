Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (38-9-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-14-10)

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-156) Wild (+130) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (57.9%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +152 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -192.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

Avalanche versus Wild on Feb. 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -156 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!