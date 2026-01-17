Seton Hall vs Butler College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Butler Bulldogs (10-7, 1-5 Big East) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (14-3, 4-2 Big East) on January 17, 2026 at Prudential Center. The contest airs on TNT.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Seton Hall vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Seton Hall vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seton Hall win (80.3%)

Seton Hall is a 6.5-point favorite over Butler on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 143.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Seton Hall vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Seton Hall has covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread this season.

Butler has compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Butler is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Seton Hall puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Pirates have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered four times in 10 games when playing at home, and they've covered four times in four games on the road.

The Bulldogs have the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (5-5-0 record) and on the road (2-2-0) this season.

Seton Hall is 4-2-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Butler has won once against the spread in Big East games this season.

Seton Hall vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

Seton Hall has come away with 11 wins in the 12 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Pirates have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -319 or better on the moneyline.

Butler has won one of the five games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +255 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Seton Hall has a 76.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Seton Hall vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Seton Hall was -4-worst in the nation on offense (61.6 points scored per game) and 119th defensively (70.2 points allowed).

Last season, Seton Hall was 14th-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.8 per game) and 187th in rebounds conceded (31.3).

At 11.2 assists per game, Seton Hall was 21st-worst in college basketball last year.

Seton Hall committed 11.5 turnovers per game last year and forced 13.3 per game, ranking 221st and 45th, respectively, in the nation.

Offensively, Butler scored 74.7 points per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 74.9 points per contest at the other end (267th-ranked).

Last year Butler grabbed 31.7 boards per game (188th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.0 rebounds per contest (233rd-ranked).

Butler ranked 148th in college basketball with 13.9 dimes per game.

Butler ranked 108th in college basketball at 10.4 turnovers per contest, but it forced 7.5 turnovers per game, which ranked -3-worst in college basketball.

