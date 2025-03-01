Senators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Senators vs Sharks Game Info

Ottawa Senators (29-25-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-36-9)

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-310) Sharks (+245) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (71.7%)

Senators vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Senators. The Sharks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -118.

Senators vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Sharks on March 1, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Senators vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, +245 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -310 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!