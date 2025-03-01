NHL
Senators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, versus the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Senators vs Sharks Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (29-25-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-36-9)
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-310)
|Sharks (+245)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (71.7%)
Senators vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Senators. The Sharks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -118.
Senators vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Sharks on March 1, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Senators vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +245 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -310 favorite at home.