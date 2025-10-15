NHL
Senators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 15
The Ottawa Senators will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Wednesday.
Senators vs Sabres Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (1-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-3)
- Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-122)
|Sabres (+102)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (52.7%)
Senators vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.
Senators vs Sabres Over/Under
- Senators versus Sabres, on Oct. 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Senators vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -122 favorite on the road.