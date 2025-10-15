FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Senators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Senators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 15

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Sabres Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (1-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-122)Sabres (+102)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (52.7%)

Senators vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.

Senators vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Senators versus Sabres, on Oct. 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Senators vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -122 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup