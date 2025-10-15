Senators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 15

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Wednesday.

Senators vs Sabres Game Info

Ottawa Senators (1-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-3)

Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-122) Sabres (+102) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (52.7%)

Senators vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.

Senators vs Sabres Over/Under

Senators versus Sabres, on Oct. 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Senators vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -122 favorite on the road.

