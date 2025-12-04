Senators vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Ottawa Senators facing the New York Rangers.

Senators vs Rangers Game Info

Ottawa Senators (13-9-4) vs. New York Rangers (14-12-2)

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-160) Rangers (+132) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (54.4%)

Senators vs Rangers Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Senators are +156 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -194.

Senators vs Rangers Over/Under

The Senators-Rangers game on Dec. 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -108.

Senators vs Rangers Moneyline

Ottawa is a -160 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +132 underdog on the road.

