NHL
Senators vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Ottawa Senators facing the New York Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Rangers Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (13-9-4) vs. New York Rangers (14-12-2)
- Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-160)
|Rangers (+132)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (54.4%)
Senators vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Senators are +156 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -194.
Senators vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Senators-Rangers game on Dec. 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -108.
Senators vs Rangers Moneyline
- Ottawa is a -160 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +132 underdog on the road.