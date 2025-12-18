FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Senators vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Senators vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

NHL action on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Penguins Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (15-13-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-9-9)
  • Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-176)Penguins (+146)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Senators win (57%)

Senators vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -164 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +134.

Senators vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Senators versus Penguins game on Dec. 18 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Senators vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Ottawa is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +146 underdog on the road.

