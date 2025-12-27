Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

On Saturday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ottawa Senators (18-13-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (16-15-5)

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-114) Maple Leafs (-105) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.8%)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +205.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Senators versus Maple Leafs on Dec. 27 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Ottawa is a -114 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -105 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!