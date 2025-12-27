FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

On Saturday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (18-13-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (16-15-5)
  • Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-114)Maple Leafs (-105)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.8%)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +205.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • Senators versus Maple Leafs on Dec. 27 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Ottawa is a -114 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -105 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup