NHL
Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27
On Saturday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (18-13-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (16-15-5)
- Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-114)
|Maple Leafs (-105)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.8%)
Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +205.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Senators versus Maple Leafs on Dec. 27 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Ottawa is a -114 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -105 underdog at home.