Senators vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

Data Skrive
The Ottawa Senators versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Kraken Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (1-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (2-0-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-150)Kraken (+125)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Senators win (50.9%)

Senators vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-196 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +158.

Senators vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Kraken matchup on Oct. 16, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Senators vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Senators, Seattle is the underdog at +125, and Ottawa is -150 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

