FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Senators vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Senators vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

The Ottawa Senators will face the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (44-30-7) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-29-5)
  • Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-125)Hurricanes (+104)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (53%)

Senators vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Hurricanes are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.

Senators vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • Senators versus Hurricanes, on April 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Senators vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • Carolina is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -125 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup