NHL
Senators vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17
The Ottawa Senators will face the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Thursday.
Senators vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (44-30-7) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-29-5)
- Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-125)
|Hurricanes (+104)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (53%)
Senators vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Hurricanes are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.
Senators vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- Senators versus Hurricanes, on April 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Senators vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- Carolina is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -125 favorite at home.