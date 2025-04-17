Senators vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

The Ottawa Senators will face the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Hurricanes Game Info

Ottawa Senators (44-30-7) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-29-5)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-125) Hurricanes (+104) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53%)

Senators vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Hurricanes are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.

Senators vs Hurricanes Over/Under

Senators versus Hurricanes, on April 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Senators vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Carolina is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -125 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!