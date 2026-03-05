NHL
Senators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5
NHL action on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators playing the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Flames Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (29-22-9) vs. Calgary Flames (24-29-7)
- Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-150)
|Flames (+125)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (54.7%)
Senators vs Flames Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Senators are +160 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -200.
Senators vs Flames Over/Under
- Senators versus Flames on March 5 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.
Senators vs Flames Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Senators vs. Flames reveal Ottawa as the favorite (-150) and Calgary as the underdog (+125) despite being the home team.