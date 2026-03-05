Senators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

NHL action on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators playing the Calgary Flames.

Senators vs Flames Game Info

Ottawa Senators (29-22-9) vs. Calgary Flames (24-29-7)

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-150) Flames (+125) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Senators win (54.7%)

Senators vs Flames Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Senators are +160 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -200.

Senators vs Flames Over/Under

Senators versus Flames on March 5 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.

Senators vs Flames Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Senators vs. Flames reveal Ottawa as the favorite (-150) and Calgary as the underdog (+125) despite being the home team.

