FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Senators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Senators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

    NHL action on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators playing the Calgary Flames.

    We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Senators vs Flames Game Info

    • Ottawa Senators (29-22-9) vs. Calgary Flames (24-29-7)
    • Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
    • Time: 9 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Senators vs Flames Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Senators (-150)Flames (+125)6.5Senators (-1.5)

    Senators vs Flames Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Senators win (54.7%)

    Senators vs Flames Puck Line

    • The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Senators are +160 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -200.

    Senators vs Flames Over/Under

    • Senators versus Flames on March 5 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.

    Senators vs Flames Moneyline

    • The moneyline numbers for Senators vs. Flames reveal Ottawa as the favorite (-150) and Calgary as the underdog (+125) despite being the home team.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup