NHL
Kings vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5
On Thursday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the New York Islanders.
Kings vs Islanders Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (24-22-14) vs. New York Islanders (35-22-5)
- Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Kings vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-146)
|Islanders (+122)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (50.2%)
Kings vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Islanders. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -215.
Kings vs Islanders Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Islanders on March 5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Kings vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -146 favorite at home.