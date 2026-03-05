FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Kings vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Kings vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

    On Thursday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the New York Islanders.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Kings vs Islanders Game Info

    • Los Angeles Kings (24-22-14) vs. New York Islanders (35-22-5)
    • Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
    • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
    • Coverage: ESPN

    Kings vs Islanders Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Kings (-146)Islanders (+122)5.5Kings (-1.5)

    Kings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Islanders win (50.2%)

    Kings vs Islanders Puck Line

    • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Islanders. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -215.

    Kings vs Islanders Over/Under

    • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Islanders on March 5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

    Kings vs Islanders Moneyline

    • New York is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -146 favorite at home.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup