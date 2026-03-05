Kings vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

On Thursday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the New York Islanders.

Kings vs Islanders Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (24-22-14) vs. New York Islanders (35-22-5)

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-146) Islanders (+122) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (50.2%)

Kings vs Islanders Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Islanders. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -215.

Kings vs Islanders Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Islanders on March 5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Kings vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -146 favorite at home.

