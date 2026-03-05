NHL
Rangers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5
NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Rangers playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- New York Rangers (23-29-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-11)
- Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-114)
|Maple Leafs (-105)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.8%)
Rangers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -250 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +198.
Rangers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for Rangers-Maple Leafs on March 5 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.
Rangers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -105 underdog on the road.