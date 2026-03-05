Rangers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Rangers playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

New York Rangers (23-29-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-11)

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-114) Maple Leafs (-105) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.8%)

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -250 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +198.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Maple Leafs on March 5 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -105 underdog on the road.

