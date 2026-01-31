FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Senators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Senators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the New Jersey Devils.

    Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Senators vs Devils Game Info

    • Ottawa Senators (25-21-7) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-24-2)
    • Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Senators vs Devils Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Senators (-152)Devils (+126)5.5Senators (-1.5)

    Senators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Senators win (59.3%)

    Senators vs Devils Puck Line

    • The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Senators are +154 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -192.

    Senators vs Devils Over/Under

    • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Devils matchup on Jan. 31, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

    Senators vs Devils Moneyline

    • Ottawa is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +126 underdog on the road.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup