Senators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the New Jersey Devils.
Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Senators vs Devils Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (25-21-7) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-24-2)
- Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-152)
|Devils (+126)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (59.3%)
Senators vs Devils Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Senators are +154 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -192.
Senators vs Devils Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Devils matchup on Jan. 31, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Senators vs Devils Moneyline
- Ottawa is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +126 underdog on the road.