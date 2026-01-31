Senators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Devils Game Info

Ottawa Senators (25-21-7) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-24-2)

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-152) Devils (+126) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (59.3%)

Senators vs Devils Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Senators are +154 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -192.

Senators vs Devils Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Devils matchup on Jan. 31, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Senators vs Devils Moneyline

Ottawa is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +126 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!