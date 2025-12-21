Senators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

On Sunday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Boston Bruins.

Senators vs Bruins Game Info

Ottawa Senators (17-13-4) vs. Boston Bruins (20-15-1)

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-142) Bruins (+118) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Senators win (52.5%)

Senators vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Senators. The Bruins are -215 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +172.

Senators vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for Senators-Bruins on Dec. 21 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Senators vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

