NHL
Senators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21
On Sunday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Boston Bruins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Senators vs Bruins Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (17-13-4) vs. Boston Bruins (20-15-1)
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-142)
|Bruins (+118)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (52.5%)
Senators vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Senators. The Bruins are -215 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +172.
Senators vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for Senators-Bruins on Dec. 21 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.
Senators vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.