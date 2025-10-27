FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Senators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Bruins Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (4-4-1) vs. Boston Bruins (4-6)
  • Date: Monday, October 27, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-178)Bruins (+146)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Senators win (66%)

Senators vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Senators. The Bruins are -176 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +142.

Senators vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Senators-Bruins on Oct. 27 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Senators vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Bruins, Ottawa is the favorite at -178, and Boston is +146 playing on the road.

