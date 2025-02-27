Seattle Seahawks Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks are +4300 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the 16th-ranked odds in the NFL as of Feb. 27.

Seahawks Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +4300 (Bet $100 to win $4,300)

Seahawks Stats Insights (2024)

The Seahawks ranked 14th in total offense (332.2 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (332.7 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Seahawks put up 22.1 points per game offensively last season (18th in NFL), and they gave up 21.6 points per game (11th) on defense.

Seattle averaged 236.5 passing yards per game on offense last season (eighth in the NFL), and it ranked 11th defensively with 211.9 passing yards allowed per game.

While the Seahawks' run defense ranked 16th with 120.8 rushing yards allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (95.7 rushing yards per game).

On offense, Seattle ranked 21st in the NFL last season with a 37.6% third-down conversion rate. Meanwhile, it ranked 10th in third-down percentage allowed (37.1%).

The Seahawks averaged 5.5 yards per play on offense last season, which ranked them 13th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked ninth, giving up 5.3 yards per play.

Seattle had the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at -6, forcing 18 turnovers (16th in NFL) while turning it over 24 times (24th in NFL).

