Seahawks vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football

On Monday in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks are up against the Houston Texans.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (55.4%)

Seahawks vs Texans Point Spread

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Seahawks are -104 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -118 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Texans Over/Under

A combined point total of 40.5 has been set for Seahawks-Texans on Oct. 20, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Seahawks vs Texans Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texans-Seahawks, Houston is the underdog at +150, and Seattle is -178 playing at home.

Seahawks vs Texans Betting Trends

Seattle has four wins in six games against the spread this year.

The Seahawks have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season.

This season, three of the Seahawks' six games have gone over the point total.

The Texans have posted two wins against the spread this year.

One Texans game (out of five) has hit the over this year.

Check out even more in-depth Seahawks vs. Texans analysis on FanDuel Research.

Seahawks vs Texans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-178) | HOU: (+150)

SEA: (-178) | HOU: (+150) Spread: SEA: -3.5 (-104) | HOU: +3.5 (-118)

SEA: -3.5 (-104) | HOU: +3.5 (-118) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!