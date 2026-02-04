Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFL Super Bowl - Feb. 8

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (55.1%)

Seahawks vs Patriots Point Spread

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Seahawks are -112 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -108 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Patriots Over/Under

Seahawks versus Patriots on Feb. 8 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Seahawks vs Patriots Moneyline

Seattle is a -235 favorite on the moneyline, while New England is a +194 underdog at home.

Seahawks vs Patriots Betting Trends

Seattle covered the spread 12 times in 17 games during the regular season and is 2-0-0 versus the spread in the postseason.

The Seahawks' ATS record as 4.5-point favorites or more is 5-2 (in the regular season and playoffs).

In 17 Seahawks games in the regular season, nine hit the over. Meanwhile, they have exceeded the point total in two of two games in the postseason.

Against the spread, the Patriots were 12-5-0 during the regular season and are 2-1-0 in the playoffs.

New England has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater in the regular season and playoffs.

Out of the 17 Patriots games during the regular season, 11 went over the total, and one of three in the playoffs.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

