Clippers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSC

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (23-26) are 1.5-point underdogs against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21) Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at Intuit Dome. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on FDSOH and FDSSC. The point total in the matchup is 223.5.

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -1.5 223.5 -130 +110

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (50.1%)

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 21-30-0 against the spread this season.

In the Clippers' 49 games this season, they have 24 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 24 times out of 49 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 27 times in 49 opportunities (55.1%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared worse when playing at home, covering 10 times in 28 home games, and 11 times in 23 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 11 times in 28 opportunities this season (39.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 13 times in 23 opportunities (56.5%).

This season, Los Angeles is 11-12-0 at home against the spread (.478 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-13-0 ATS (.500).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have finished over 12 of 23 times at home (52.2%), and 15 of 26 on the road (57.7%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell averages 28.8 points, 4.6 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made treys per contest (second in league).

James Harden's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.8 boards and 8.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Jaylon Tyson averages 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field and 47.3% from beyond the arc (third in NBA), with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen averages 14 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor (eighth in league).

Dennis Schroder is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists.

Clippers Leaders

Leonard's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 6.1 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.4 points, 11 boards and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 61.3% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

Per game, John Collins gives the Clippers 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Clippers receive 7.8 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 2.9 boards and 3.2 assists.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 18 points, 2.4 boards and 6.9 assists per game. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.