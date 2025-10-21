Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will take on the 25th-ranked tun defense of the New York Giants (130.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Barkley a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Giants? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Saquon Barkley Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 85.91

85.91 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.65

20.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Barkley is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (51st overall), putting up 74.4 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

In his last three games, Barkley has put up 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game), running for 132 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 36 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 65 yards on six grabs (seven targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

Barkley has posted 44.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 221 yards and scoring one touchdown on 73 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 105 yards on 14 grabs (16 targets) with one TD as a receiver.

The peak of Barkley's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, as he put up 15.4 fantasy points by reeling in two passes (on two targets) for six yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Saquon Barkley had his worst game of the season last week against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 4.2 fantasy points (18 carries, 44 yards).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Giants have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this year.

The Giants have given up a TD reception by nine players this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed only one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD against the Giants this season.

