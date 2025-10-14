Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Running back Saquon Barkley faces a matchup against the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL (132.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Barkley's next game against the Vikings, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Saquon Barkley Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 90.60

90.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.74

18.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Barkley is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (45th overall), putting up 70.2 total fantasy points (11.7 per game).

During his last three games, Barkley has 34.9 total fantasy points (11.6 per game), carrying the ball 37 times for 131 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 98 yards on nine catches (10 targets) with one TD.

Barkley has posted 55.8 fantasy points (11.2 per game) over his last five games, running for 265 yards with two touchdowns on 77 carries. He has also contributed 113 yards on 15 catches (17 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The peak of Barkley's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, as he put up 15.4 fantasy points by reeling in two passes (on two targets) for six yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he tallied just 5.5 fantasy points (18 carries, 46 yards).

Vikings Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed just one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown catch by five players this year.

Minnesota has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

