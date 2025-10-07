Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), RB Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the New York Giants, who have the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL (140 yards allowed per game).

Considering Barkley for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Giants? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Saquon Barkley Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Game Date: October 9, 2025

October 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 96.00

96.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.87

16.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

Barkley is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position (37th overall), tallying 63.5 total fantasy points (12.7 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Barkley has amassed 33.7 fantasy points (11.2 per game) as he's run for 119 yards and scored one touchdown on 43 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 98 yards on 11 grabs (12 targets) with one TD.

The high point of Barkley's fantasy season came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, when he piled up 15.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 88 rushing yards on 22 carries (4.0 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley's game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 5.5 fantasy points. He rushed for 46 yards on 18 carries on the day with four catches for nine yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

New York has given up two or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

The Giants have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

A total of Six players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Giants this year.

New York has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Giants this year.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.