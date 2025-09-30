Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will be up against the 11th-ranked rushing defense of the Denver Broncos (99.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Barkley worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Broncos? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Barkley this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Saquon Barkley Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 101.56

101.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.69

0.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.36

16.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

With 48.7 fantasy points in 2025 (12.2 per game), Barkley is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position and 47th among all players.

During his last three games, Barkley has 34.3 total fantasy points (11.4 per game), carrying the ball 59 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 46 yards on 10 catches (11 targets).

The highlight of Barkley's fantasy season came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, when he posted 15.4 fantasy points with two receptions (on two targets) for six yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 5.5 fantasy points. He ran for 46 yards on 18 carries on the day with four catches for nine yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this year.

Denver has not allowed a player to throw two or more TDs in a game this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Broncos have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.