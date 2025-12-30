Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the 31st-ranked run defense in the league (145.7 yards allowed per game).

With Barkley's next game against the Commanders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Barkley this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Saquon Barkley Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.58

88.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.54

16.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

With 195.3 fantasy points in 2025 (12.2 per game), Barkley is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 35th overall.

In his last three games, Barkley has posted 43.2 fantasy points (14.4 per game), running for 278 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 62 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 14 yards on two grabs (five targets) as a receiver.

Barkley has generated 67.0 fantasy points (13.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 456 yards with three touchdowns on 95 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 14 yards on two receptions (nine targets).

The high point of Barkley's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the New York Giants, when he tallied 29.4 fantasy points (14 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, running 18 times for 44 yards, with one reception for -2 yards as a receiver (4.2 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed five players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

Washington has allowed 11 players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed six players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Washington has allowed seven players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 27 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Commanders this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to six players this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.