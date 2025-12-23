Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Buffalo Bills and their 30th-ranked rushing defense (144.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Barkley's next game versus the Bills, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Saquon Barkley Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.13

80.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.66

21.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Barkley is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (35th overall), tallying 188.5 total fantasy points (12.6 per game).

During his last three games, Barkley has delivered 54.6 total fantasy points (18.2 per game), rushing the ball 63 times for 332 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 14 yards on two receptions (seven targets).

Barkley has put up 65.6 fantasy points (13.1 per game) over his last five games, running for 410 yards with three touchdowns on 86 carries. He has also contributed 66 yards on nine catches (17 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Barkley's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the New York Giants, a game when he came through with 150 rushing yards and one TD on 14 carries (for 29.4 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed four balls (on five targets) for 24 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Saquon Barkley delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (4.2 points) in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 44 yards on 18 carries with one catch for -2 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed five players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed a TD reception by 16 players this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed five players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have rushed for at least one TD against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to six players this year.

