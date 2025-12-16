Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will take on the 28th-ranked tun defense of the Washington Commanders (136.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Considering Barkley for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Saquon Barkley Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 90.48

90.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.59

23.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

With 167.3 fantasy points in 2025 (12.0 per game), Barkley is the 12th-ranked player at the RB position and 37th among all players.

During his last three games, Barkley has 39.0 total fantasy points (13.0 per game), carrying the ball 55 times for 256 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 14 yards on two catches (seven targets).

Barkley has delivered 53.4 total fantasy points (10.7 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 91 times for 361 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 73 yards on 10 receptions (17 targets).

The high point of Barkley's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 outburst versus the New York Giants, a game when he came through with 150 rushing yards and one TD on 14 carries (for 29.4 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught four balls (on five targets) for 24 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley let down his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, when he mustered only 4.2 fantasy points (18 carries, 44 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed four players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least three passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed a TD reception by 23 players this season.

Washington has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this year.

The Commanders have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

