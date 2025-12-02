Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will match up with the 13th-ranked tun defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (106.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

With Barkley's next game against the Chargers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Saquon Barkley Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 8, 2025

December 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.14

84.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.90

18.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

With 133.9 fantasy points in 2025 (11.2 per game), Barkley is the 15th-ranked player at the RB position and 46th among all players.

In his last three games, Barkley has picked up 20.0 fantasy points (6.7 per game), running for 161 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 49 carries. He has also contributed 59 yards on eight catches (12 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Barkley has totaled 59.5 fantasy points (11.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 371 yards with one touchdown on 85 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 124 yards on 15 receptions (20 targets) with one TD.

The peak of Barkley's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the New York Giants, when he caught four balls on five targets for 24 yards with one touchdown, good for 29.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Saquon Barkley had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 4.2 fantasy points (18 carries, 44 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed just two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown catch by 11 players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Chargers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley?