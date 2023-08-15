San Francisco 49ers Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:39 AM

As of October 14, the San Francisco 49ers' odds to win the Super Bowl -- +490 -- are the best in the NFL. To reach the playoffs, they are listed at -7692.

Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the San Francisco 49ers futures insights you need to know.

49ers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +490 (Bet $100 to win $490)

+490 (Bet $100 to win $490) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000 (Bet $100 to win $1,000)

+1000 (Bet $100 to win $1,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -7692 (Bet $7,692 to win $100)

-7692 (Bet $7,692 to win $100) Odds to Win the NFC West: -649 (Bet $649 to win $100)

49ers Stats Insights

The 49ers have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (third-best with 402.6 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 266.8 yards allowed per game) this year.

The 49ers have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (33.4 points per game) and best in scoring defense (13.6 points allowed per game).

San Francisco is compiling 246.2 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the . The defense ranks 13th, surrendering 202.6 passing yards per contest.

The 49ers have been thriving on both sides of the ball in the running game, ranking third-best in rushing offense (156.4 rushing yards per game) and second-best in rushing defense (64.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, San Francisco has been a top-five unit in terms of third-down efficiency, ranking fourth-best in the by putting up a 48.1% third-down percentage. The defense ranks 17th on defense (40.3% third-down percentage allowed).

The 49ers have been a handful for opposing teams in terms of yards per play, as they rank top-five in both offensive yards per play (second-best with 6.5) and yards per play allowed on defense (third-best at 4.7) this season.

San Francisco has the best turnover margin in the NFL at +7, forcing nine turnovers (sixth in ) while turning it over two times (second in ).

49ers Betting Insights

The 49ers are best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+490), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the 49ers have experienced the 12th-smallest change this season, improving from +1000 at the start to +490.

With odds of +490, the 49ers have been given a 16.9% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The 49ers' chances of reaching the postseason, based on their odds, are 98.7%.

49ers Leaders

Brock Purdy has recorded 1,271 yards (254.2 ypg) on 98-of-136 passing with nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Christian McCaffrey, has carried the ball 99 times for 510 yards (102.0 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 20 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.

Brandon Aiyuk's team-high 378 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 27 targets) with two touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has caught 20 passes for 302 yards (60.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Drake Jackson leads the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and six tackles.

Talanoa Hufanga has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

