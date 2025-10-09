FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the San Diego State Aztecs taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Diego State vs Nevada Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: San Diego State: (-285) | Nevada: (+230)
  • Spread: San Diego State: -7.5 (-105) | Nevada: +7.5 (-115)
  • Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

San Diego State vs Nevada Betting Trends

  • San Diego State's record against the spread is 4-1-0.
  • San Diego State has covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Two of five San Diego State games have gone over the point total this season.
  • Nevada has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Nevada has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • One Nevada game (out of five) has hit the over this year.

San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wolf Pack win (53.2%)

San Diego State vs Nevada Point Spread

San Diego State is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Nevada, the underdog, is -115.

San Diego State vs Nevada Over/Under

The over/under for San Diego State-Nevada on Oct. 11 is 41.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

San Diego State vs Nevada Moneyline

San Diego State is the favorite, -285 on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +230 underdog.

San Diego State vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
San Diego State28.08212.61046.15
Nevada15.413125.67151.75

San Diego State vs. Nevada Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Reno, Nevada
  • Stadium: Mackay Stadium

Check out even more in-depth San Diego State vs. Nevada analysis on FanDuel Research.

