San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the San Diego State Aztecs taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack.

San Diego State vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Diego State: (-285) | Nevada: (+230)

San Diego State: (-285) | Nevada: (+230) Spread: San Diego State: -7.5 (-105) | Nevada: +7.5 (-115)

San Diego State: -7.5 (-105) | Nevada: +7.5 (-115) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

San Diego State vs Nevada Betting Trends

San Diego State's record against the spread is 4-1-0.

San Diego State has covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of five San Diego State games have gone over the point total this season.

Nevada has won twice against the spread this year.

Nevada has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

One Nevada game (out of five) has hit the over this year.

San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolf Pack win (53.2%)

San Diego State vs Nevada Point Spread

San Diego State is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Nevada, the underdog, is -115.

San Diego State vs Nevada Over/Under

The over/under for San Diego State-Nevada on Oct. 11 is 41.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

San Diego State vs Nevada Moneyline

San Diego State is the favorite, -285 on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +230 underdog.

San Diego State vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Diego State 28.0 82 12.6 10 46.1 5 Nevada 15.4 131 25.6 71 51.7 5

San Diego State vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Stadium: Mackay Stadium

