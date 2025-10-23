San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the San Diego State Aztecs take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Diego State: (-140) | Fresno State: (+116)

San Diego State: (-140) | Fresno State: (+116) Spread: San Diego State: -2.5 (-118) | Fresno State: +2.5 (-104)

San Diego State: -2.5 (-118) | Fresno State: +2.5 (-104) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

San Diego State vs Fresno State Betting Trends

San Diego State has five wins in six games against the spread this year.

San Diego State is unbeaten ATS (3-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

San Diego State has played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Fresno State's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-4-0.

Fresno State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of seven Fresno State games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aztecs win (57.4%)

San Diego State vs Fresno State Point Spread

San Diego State is a 2.5-point favorite against Fresno State. San Diego State is -118 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -104.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Over/Under

The over/under for the San Diego State versus Fresno State game on Oct. 25 has been set at 47.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Fresno State-San Diego State, Fresno State is the underdog at +116, and San Diego State is -140.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Diego State 30.7 80 12.2 3 45.5 6 Fresno State 29.3 64 23.7 65 47.9 7

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Stadium: Valley Children's Stadium

