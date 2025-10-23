FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the San Diego State Aztecs take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: San Diego State: (-140) | Fresno State: (+116)
  • Spread: San Diego State: -2.5 (-118) | Fresno State: +2.5 (-104)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

San Diego State vs Fresno State Betting Trends

  • San Diego State has five wins in six games against the spread this year.
  • San Diego State is unbeaten ATS (3-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • San Diego State has played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.
  • Fresno State's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-4-0.
  • Fresno State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Of seven Fresno State games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aztecs win (57.4%)

San Diego State vs Fresno State Point Spread

San Diego State is a 2.5-point favorite against Fresno State. San Diego State is -118 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -104.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Over/Under

The over/under for the San Diego State versus Fresno State game on Oct. 25 has been set at 47.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Fresno State-San Diego State, Fresno State is the underdog at +116, and San Diego State is -140.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
San Diego State30.78012.2345.56
Fresno State29.36423.76547.97

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Fresno, California
  • Stadium: Valley Children's Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth San Diego State vs. Fresno State analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup