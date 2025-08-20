2025 San Diego State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A glimpse at the San Diego State Aztecs' upcoming 2025 schedule shows an intriguing matchup against Boise State on Nov. 15. Below, you can check out the rest of the Aztecs' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

San Diego State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Stony Brook Aug. 28 - - - 2 @ Washington State Sept. 6 - - - 4 California Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Northern Illinois Sept. 27 - - - 6 Colorado State Oct. 3 - - - 7 @ Nevada Oct. 11 - - - 9 @ Fresno State Oct. 25 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

San Diego State 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of difficulty, using opponents' combined win total last season, San Diego State will be facing the 62nd-ranked schedule this year.

Based on their opponents' projected win total this season (68), the Aztecs have the 77th-ranked schedule in college football.

San Diego State will face the 24th-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last year (48).

The Aztecs have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

San Diego State has eight games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including one team that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last season.

San Diego State Betting Insights (2024)

San Diego State covered five times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Aztecs games.

San Diego State was the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it split the games.

